TF2 Wooo! Crew

Already quite a while ago i used to have a TF2 funclan, the wooo girls, or wooo crew due we actually hat not one girl in the crew ;) this was our clan icon, but we had custom class icons as well, wait for the rebound in just a moment...

Posted on May 23, 2011
