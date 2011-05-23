Linda Nakanishi

Climate water shortage infographic

Linda Nakanishi
Linda Nakanishi
  • Save
Climate water shortage infographic climate infographic inforgraphic water shortage water
Download color palette

I am working on an infographic on water shortage and climate change. Thinking of distressing some of the graphics to give an aged look.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Linda Nakanishi
Linda Nakanishi

More by Linda Nakanishi

View profile
    • Like