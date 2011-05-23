Rok Benedik

Re:Tweetie Icon

Rok Benedik
Rok Benedik
Hire Me
  • Save
Re:Tweetie Icon benedik vector icon twitter application mac tweetie grey white black
Download color palette

Redo on my first shot :)

3f0ffe3ff4421a5826f76382431dfad7
Rebound of
Tweetie icon
By Rok Benedik
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Rok Benedik
Rok Benedik
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Rok Benedik

View profile
    • Like