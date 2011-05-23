Jay Schaul

WHSES

WHSES hand painted sign recreated type
Heres the full thing. Warehouses B and C. Working on creating a typeface from the B & C, still figuring that out.

Rebound of
B & C
Posted on May 23, 2011
