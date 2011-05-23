Dave McNally

Locomo Kerned

Locomo Kerned logo greyscale locomo labs verlag suave script
Moving forward with the first concept as requested. As per Anton's great tips, I've cleaned up the Locomo kerning and fixed spacing on the LABS text. At the moment, I've stuck strictly to working with the typefaces as it's a requirement so no custom ligatures, making kerning a bit trickier.

*EDIT - I've further tweaked the 'mo' since this.

Rebound of
Locomo Labs
Posted on May 23, 2011
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
