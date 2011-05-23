Scott Benoit

Silverlake Lounge Flyer

Scott Benoit
Scott Benoit
  • Save
Silverlake Lounge Flyer flyer
Download color palette

wow, so psyched to be on dribbble! thanks to Bene for the invite! shot from a flyer i finished up yesterday, full version here: http://benoit-design.com/?page_id=41

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Scott Benoit
Scott Benoit

More by Scott Benoit

View profile
    • Like