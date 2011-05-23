Laura McGuigan

Watercolor Landscape

Watercolor Landscape watercolor brushes landscape
Working on a mood board for a Minnesota-focused government site. Building up the landscape with watercolor brushes. Was fun, cathartic, even.

Posted on May 23, 2011
