Superman taught me everything about the internet

Part of my final keynote for graduate showcase. The full quote reads, "All this knowledge, and you don't know anything about life."

I firmly stand by my conviction that everything I ever needed to know about the real world, I learned from a comic book. How many people have you met that just regurgitate articles? Brainless minions of Brainiac..

Posted on May 23, 2011
