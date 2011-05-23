Superman taught me everything about the internet

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Part of my final keynote for graduate showcase. The full quote reads, "All this knowledge, and you don't know anything about life."
I firmly stand by my conviction that everything I ever needed to know about the real world, I learned from a comic book. How many people have you met that just regurgitate articles? Brainless minions of Brainiac..