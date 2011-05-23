Ahmed C.

Z altered

Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.
  • Save
Z altered custom type typography z
Download color palette

Changed the texture..
.. + added subtle transparency as suggested by Elyse

9954c4e66f2c36d63c8be3684fadb0df
Rebound of
Z
By Ahmed C.
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.

More by Ahmed C.

View profile
    • Like