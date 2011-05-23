Éric Le Tutour

Velvet Idole #2

Éric Le Tutour
Éric Le Tutour
  • Save
Velvet Idole #2 logo helvetica bold condensed apple products
Download color palette

Redesigning the logo of a hand-crafted cases brand for your Apple products.
This is about merging handicraft & technology, and giving playful hardware a strong, unique identity their owner will be able to stick out.

Pretty much hesitating between these two concepts, any opinion would be appreciated!

D198515e6ab4b6618f678d412ae97859
Rebound of
Velvet Idole #1
By Éric Le Tutour
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Éric Le Tutour
Éric Le Tutour

More by Éric Le Tutour

View profile
    • Like