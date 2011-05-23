Dennis P Kramer

About Page Icons

About Page Icons icons portfolio
Playing around with some icons on the about page of my new site. Particularly a fan of the ski goggles and bike gear, though I'm not sure how clearly they read. Real size will be about 50% bigger though.

Posted on May 23, 2011
