Velvet Idole #1

Velvet Idole #1 logo gotham light apple products
Redesigning the logo of a hand-crafted cases brand for your Apple products.
This is about merging handicraft & technology, and giving playful hardware a strong, unique identity their owner will be able to stick out.

Pretty much hesitating between these two concepts, any opinion would be appreciated!

Posted on May 23, 2011
