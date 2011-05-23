Dave McNally

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Locomo Steam
As per one of the comments and chatting to the client, I've tried something else out with the original version. I closed off the ascender from the L and added a bit of 'steam' - A simplified steam effect but I wanted to keep it fitting with the script type and elegant feel of the logo.

Rebound of
Locomo Labs
By Dave McNally
Posted on May 23, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
