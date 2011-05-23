Greg Eckler

It's A Pirate's Life For Me

It's A Pirate's Life For Me
So I drew this Sketchy Letter on Friday night and got to see Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides on Sunday. I couldn’t stop smiling when this just happen to be one of the last lines in the film :)

