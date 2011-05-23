WooThemes Travel Map

Mark Forrester

A sub-site I've designed and coded for our team get-together in London in the first week of June. Lots of social elements to the design that I'm looking forward to showing off.

If you in London come party with us on 5 June at Shoreditch House - http://woothemes.eventbrite.com/

Posted on May 23, 2011
