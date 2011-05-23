Graham Stinson

IKEA hack worktable

Just thought I'd share... standing-height worktable with flat files, hacked together with IKEA stock components. Just got posted this weekend at IKEAhackers: http://j.mp/mRMGGv

Posted on May 23, 2011
