Regina Casaleggio

Home page [Redacted]

Regina Casaleggio
Regina Casaleggio
Hire Me
  • Save
Home page [Redacted] dark grey cream pattern slideshow turnpike proxima nova calluna orange mid-century grunge
Download color palette

Work in progress, but liking how this is turning out AND I get to use the lovely font; Turnpike. Suppose to be slightly mid-century inspired.

Regina Casaleggio
Regina Casaleggio
No pixel gets left behind
Hire Me

More by Regina Casaleggio

View profile
    • Like