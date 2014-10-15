Good for Sale
Animated Tab Bar Icons - Interface

Animated Tab Bar Icons - Interface chat messenger settings iphone 6 ramotion material design user experience ios 8 tabbar interface animation social navigation profile animated ux ui application icon design mobile app product pictograms iconography

iPhone 6 PSD Mockup

Animated tab bar icons. The Swift library available open-source here.

