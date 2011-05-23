Richard Miller Typeface

Richard Miller

This is Richard Miller, a typeface I started as a logo for my name and then turned into an all caps font. The whole family can be seen here: http://new.myfonts.com/fonts/millertype/richard-miller/

Posted on May 23, 2011
