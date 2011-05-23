Borbás Geri

Moquu for iPhone | UI rearrangement

Moquu for iPhone | UI rearrangement ios ipad ipad2 iphone moquu layout screen
The iPhone counterpart of the rebounded iPad2 UI (between 0:28-0:32 in this video).

There are much more difference between iPhone/iPad interface than we thought in the beginning.

Rebound of
Moquu for iPad2 | Promo video shot
Posted on May 23, 2011
