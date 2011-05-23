Drew Wallace

The all-seeing iPhone

The all-seeing iPhone design subvertising retro futurism
In response to the this terrifying invasion of privacy: http://www.guardian.co.uk/technology/2011/apr/20/iphone-tracking-prompts-privacy-fears

One for Google coming soon.

Posted on May 23, 2011
