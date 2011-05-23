Jimena Catalina

Sketch for the header illustration

Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina
  • Save
Sketch for the header illustration sketch illustration blue pencil illustrator man human figure
Download color palette

Vectorizing...

066e803b3b9c253b02c7b47e5403df62
Rebound of
Sketch for the header illustration
By Jimena Catalina
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina

More by Jimena Catalina

View profile
    • Like