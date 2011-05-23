Jimena Catalina

Sketch for the header illustration

Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina
  • Save
Sketch for the header illustration sketch illustration blue pencil
Download color palette

A sketch for the title of an infographic I'm working on

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina

More by Jimena Catalina

View profile
    • Like