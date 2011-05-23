Stu Smith

Sputnik Logo w/ ONRAMP from Lost Type

Thinking of using this slightly tweaked ONRAMP typeface to complement my new logo mark!

Rebound of
ONRAMP FONT via LOST TYPE
By Michael Spitz
Posted on May 23, 2011
