Zsolt Jakab

Music video shelf

Zsolt Jakab
Zsolt Jakab
Hire Me
  • Save
Music video shelf pink blue shelf shelves music tooltip recently shared rejected
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Zsolt Jakab
Zsolt Jakab
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zsolt Jakab

View profile
    • Like