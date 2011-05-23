Natalie Hanke

VOID Coding Page II

Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke
  • Save
VOID Coding Page II interaction ipad magazine processing code ux
Download color palette

preview of a running processing sketch in iPad landscape mode. Your fingerinput is used to manipulate and interact with the applet.

You can use the aperture icon in the upper right corner to make a picture of the generative art you created or return to the main page

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke

More by Natalie Hanke

View profile
    • Like