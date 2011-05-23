VOID Coding Page I

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Started to design the coding pages for my iPad magazine VOID where you are able to run a processing sketch in the preview window as well as in full landscape and portrait mode, have a look at the source code, code yourself and save images of your sketches in a gallery (below)