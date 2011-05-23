Simon Frouws

Hero

Simon Frouws
Simon Frouws
  • Save
Hero illustration label wine label wine grapes horse flag argentina south africa chile engraving woodcut typography vintage antique simon frouws simon simon™ simon tm design south africa
Download color palette

A little something I'm developing. A series of premium wine labels called 'Unsung Hero'. From 3 origins - Argentina, Chile & South Africa. Fairtrade accredited, hence the idea to champion the workers on the front label.

Simon Frouws
Simon Frouws

More by Simon Frouws

View profile
    • Like