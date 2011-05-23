Octave Zangs

Aelios for iPad Icon

Octave Zangs
Octave Zangs
Hire Me
  • Save
Aelios for iPad Icon aelios ipad icon ios weather map
Download color palette

Icon for our new weather iPad app: Aelios.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Octave Zangs
Octave Zangs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Octave Zangs

View profile
    • Like