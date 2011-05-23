James Mellers

Monotony

This is a little 'photo-narrative' I created around 2005. It was previously a pokey little flash animation, and this weekend I decided it was about time I republished it at a decent resolution, so, here it is.

Watch Monotony on Vimeo

