Morgan Allan Knutson

Animated Keyboard Key

Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson
  • Save
Animated Keyboard Key animated key button miro pcf keyboard buttons ui ux
Download color palette

I made this little animated key to let you know to flip through the pages on this image scroller.

We're launching Miro 4 tomorrow! So stoked.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson

More by Morgan Allan Knutson

View profile
    • Like