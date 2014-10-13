André Bose do Amaral
Mecenato.co

Swarm Envelopes

André Bose do Amaral
Mecenato.co
André Bose do Amaral for Mecenato.co
Hire Us
  • Save
Swarm Envelopes swarm finance envelope identity logo
Download color palette

Little slanting of the brand to break the monotony. Effra Heavy as typeface.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Mecenato.co
Mecenato.co
Hire Us

More by Mecenato.co

View profile
    • Like