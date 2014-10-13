Clay: UI/UX Design Agency

Font Controls UI animation

sfcd icons icon interface iphone app mobile design ui ux
We're currently working on an app for font geeks and there are many UI controls that allow users tweaking and fine-tuning the appearance of a font.

Throughout the app we're using subtle animations, because when it comes to font settings, some changes might be barely noticeable.

Oct 13, 2014
Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
