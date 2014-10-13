André Bose do Amaral
Mecenato.co

Swarm Collaterals

André Bose do Amaral
Mecenato.co
André Bose do Amaral for Mecenato.co
Hire Us
  • Save
Swarm Collaterals identity logo brand finance collaterals business cards
Download color palette

This is a visualization of a few of the collaterals needed for the Swarm identity route.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Mecenato.co
Mecenato.co
Hire Us

More by Mecenato.co

View profile
    • Like