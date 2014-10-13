Flemin {animated}

Sören Naulin

Sören Naulin
Sören Naulin
logo identity weather cristal lettering sun light animation
Quite a long time since the previous step.

Here is the splash screen / AWIL (animation-while-it-loads ©), theoretically only seen once because every update will have its own animation.

Original format is iPhone6 res by the way.

GIF format is not helping gradiants, have a look to a MOV in here : http://www.noctulescence.com/dribbble/Flemin.mov

Flemin
Rebound of
Flemin' {WIP-3/3}
By Sören Naulin
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Sören Naulin
Sören Naulin
