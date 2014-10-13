André Bose do Amaral

Swarm Branding For TransIndex

Swarm Branding For TransIndex brand logo lockup finance algorithm swarm nature logomark
Been working on a few identity proposals for an algorithmic-based investment company.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
