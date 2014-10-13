Naomi is one of the 6 wedding templates released with the Squarespace Seven launch (www.squarespace.com/seven), and it's become my personal favorite. Inspired by the aesthetic of Wes Anderson films, it's a quirky but understated one-pager template for your wedding RSVP site. Photography by Julia Robbs (http://juliarobbs.com/)

