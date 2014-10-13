Linda Leow

The i-problem

Linda Leow
Linda Leow
  • Save
The i-problem i handlettering inkitt
Download color palette

I've been working on this logo for a wile. Because making a logo for your own company is hard. I want this one to be my best one, but I know that it's hard to read the i. We're marketing Inkitt to English native fiction writers in the western world.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Linda Leow
Linda Leow
This is me.

More by Linda Leow

View profile
    • Like