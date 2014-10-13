Lee Zelenak

Cleveland's holy grail

Lee Zelenak
Lee Zelenak
Hire Me
  • Save
Cleveland's holy grail icon super bowl nba world series cleveland
Download color palette

Some icon work for ESPN's Cleveland issue

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Lee Zelenak
Lee Zelenak
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lee Zelenak

View profile
    • Like