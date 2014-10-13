Riley MacIsaac

Antigonish Celtics Soccer Logo

Riley MacIsaac
Riley MacIsaac
  • Save
Antigonish Celtics Soccer Logo celtics soccer logo minor ball sports association team crest
Download color palette

Logo I did for my local soccer organization in my free time.. I did it for free because I volunteer for them already coaching kids.

They gladly accepted it, and are apparently very happy with it. Hopefully I will see it being used soon.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Riley MacIsaac
Riley MacIsaac

More by Riley MacIsaac

View profile
    • Like