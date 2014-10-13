Grant Nielsen

2014 Suwannee Springfest Title Card

The title card for this year's Suwannee Springfest, out in Live Oak, FL. Though I've been working on this festival's ads for years, this is the first year I've gotten to design the actual direction/theme.

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
