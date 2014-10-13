Dan Cederholm

Fesitivus 5K 2-color sticker

Fesitivus 5K 2-color sticker festivus 5k salem ma sticker logo cubano
Going with just 2-colors now. This will be a sticker.

By Dan Cederholm
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design.
