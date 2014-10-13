John Williams Taylor

Hello, TransferWise

John Williams Taylor
John Williams Taylor
  • Save
Hello, TransferWise money finance revolution jobs transferwise
Download color palette

Pretty stoked to announce joining the incredible team at TransferWise! We're looking for more visual and UX designers... if you know one, or are one, and want to join the revolution - get in touch! www.transferwise.com/jobs

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
John Williams Taylor
John Williams Taylor

More by John Williams Taylor

View profile
    • Like