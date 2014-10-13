Miniaturkunsthöhlen - miniature art caves

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We’ve created an universal brand for all caves in south Germany where they’ve found miniature figures from the glacial age. This female representation in the Mark is set as the oldest human representation of the world. The aim is to make the world attentive to this wonderful places where no one might expect such invaluable artworks.
Please check the full project on Behance an tell me what you think about!
Press L if you like :)