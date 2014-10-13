Carolin Gebele

Miniaturkunsthöhlen - miniature art caves

Carolin Gebele
Carolin Gebele
  • Save
Miniaturkunsthöhlen - miniature art caves cave branding logo venus akko rounded font nature topographic lines
Download color palette

We’ve created an universal brand for all caves in south Germany where they’ve found miniature figures from the glacial age. This female representation in the Mark is set as the oldest human representation of the world. The aim is to make the world attentive to this wonderful places where no one might expect such invaluable artworks.

Please check the full project on Behance an tell me what you think about!
Press L if you like :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Carolin Gebele
Carolin Gebele

More by Carolin Gebele

View profile
    • Like