Carolin Gebele

Save Icon Animation

Carolin Gebele
Carolin Gebele
  • Save
Save Icon Animation save icon unsaved saved animation process klick button floppy disk replacement
Download color palette

Because of the digital natives and this unattractive disk, that no one can understand why this icon is still used for every project, I´ve made my decision and redesigned the save button.

What do you think about my version of the save icons?
Do they work? Can any button replace the floppy disk or do we have to stay with it forever?

Please check out the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20409637/Redesign-Save-Icon

B342cdeb2d39aed7f4e590f3f27e988d
Rebound of
Redesign Save Icon Idea
By Carolin Gebele
View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Carolin Gebele
Carolin Gebele

More by Carolin Gebele

View profile
    • Like