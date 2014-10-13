Save Icon Animation

Because of the digital natives and this unattractive disk, that no one can understand why this icon is still used for every project, I´ve made my decision and redesigned the save button.



What do you think about my version of the save icons?

Do they work? Can any button replace the floppy disk or do we have to stay with it forever?

Please check out the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20409637/Redesign-Save-Icon