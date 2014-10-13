Rasmus Landgreen

So this is what work feels like

So this is what work feels like fun
A photoblog displaying the happy-go-lucky life of designers. Evening project fun.

Oh yeah, here it is: thisiswhatworkfeelslike.com

Posted on Oct 13, 2014
