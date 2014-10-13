Gaz Battersby

Elite 30 Year - Python

Elite 30 Year - Python elite python poster
A celebration of 30 years of this ground breaking game. A collaboration with Lee Goater & featured in the recent 'Every Day is Play' book by Game Paused. In a series of digital and print pieces we hope to explore & celebrate the universe building & vision of this visionary game.

