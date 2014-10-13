Derrick Castle

Trick or Treat - Block Print

It's my favorite season of the year and what a perfect time to experiment with some blacklettering. Here's a series of block prints just for Halloween.

"Trick or Treat" is hand carved and hand printed on French stock measuring 5x7 inches. This print uses hand mixed water based block ink.

You can check out some process shots on my website.
http://strawcastle.com/2014/10/13/trick-or-treat-block-print/

