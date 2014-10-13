🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's my favorite season of the year and what a perfect time to experiment with some blacklettering. Here's a series of block prints just for Halloween.
"Trick or Treat" is hand carved and hand printed on French stock measuring 5x7 inches. This print uses hand mixed water based block ink.
You can check out some process shots on my website.
http://strawcastle.com/2014/10/13/trick-or-treat-block-print/