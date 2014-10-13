Stu Greenham

App Teaser

Stu Greenham
Stu Greenham
  • Save
App Teaser app sketch ios
Download color palette

Playing around with a simple budgeting app that focuses around weekly spending targets. Early stages but here goes nothing...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2014
Stu Greenham
Stu Greenham

More by Stu Greenham

View profile
    • Like