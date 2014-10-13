Tali Gal-on

Zombie

Zombie brains pixel art digital game zombie donut cupcake apple animated gif gif animation illustration
Braaaains! Nom nom nom.

At Two Bulls, I had the pleasure of designing and animating a html5 game for the ABC Kids show, You're Skitting Me.
I designed pixel art versions of the show's popular characters.

Play the game: http://www.abc.net.au/abc3/games/game.html?id=3900788

